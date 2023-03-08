Companies / Financial Services

Momentum’s mortality claims return to pre-Covid-19 levels

The group has upped its interim dividend by 43% due to higher operating profit, though falling new business volumes are a worry

08 March 2023 - 09:12 Nico Gous
UPDATED 08 March 2023 - 10:40

Insurance and investment group Momentum Metropolitan reported a jump in normalised headline earnings in its latest half-year results as fewer client deaths saw its mortality claims return to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

“We are grateful to see the easing of Covid-19-related death claims and the positive mortality-experience variances in our main life insurance businesses," CEO Hillie Meyer said in the group's results for the six-months to end-December. This indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has reached its endemic phase.” ..

