Momentum’s mortality claims return to pre-Covid-19 levels

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments suggest a bigger rate hike than expected, causing waves in currency markets
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
A cash crunch, unexploded weapons and soaring costs in Ukraine may further threaten global food supplies after last year’s disruptions
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
Insurance and investment group Momentum Metropolitan reported a jump in normalised headline earnings in its latest half-year results as fewer client deaths saw its mortality claims return to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.
“We are grateful to see the easing of Covid-19-related death claims and the positive mortality-experience variances in our main life insurance businesses," CEO Hillie Meyer said in the group's results for the six-months to end-December. This indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has reached its endemic phase.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Momentum’s mortality claims return to pre-Covid-19 levels
The group has upped its interim dividend by 43% due to higher operating profit, though falling new business volumes are a worry
Insurance and investment group Momentum Metropolitan reported a jump in normalised headline earnings in its latest half-year results as fewer client deaths saw its mortality claims return to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.
“We are grateful to see the easing of Covid-19-related death claims and the positive mortality-experience variances in our main life insurance businesses," CEO Hillie Meyer said in the group's results for the six-months to end-December. This indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has reached its endemic phase.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.