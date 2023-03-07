Companies / Financial Services

Urgent and decisive leadership needed to deal with national crises, Nedbank CEO says

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 09:06 Nico Gous

SA needs urgent and decisive leadership to deal with the power, transport, logistics and water infrastructure crises, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says.

The network infrastructure provided largely by state-owned monopolies and needed to enable higher levels of GDP growth and sustainable job creation in SA had been deteriorating over many years, Brown said in the 2022 annual results of the company, valued at R119.6bn on the JSE...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.