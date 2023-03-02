FirstRand lifts interim dividend as return on equity hits 21.8%

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
There is nothing to be had by pursuing the Phala Phala matter in the apex court
The union is demanding accountability over dodgy procurements
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The vehicle trader has been affected by market challenges and a slowdown in second-hand cars
Emerging market central banks have ample experience dealing with these conditions, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening - Kganyago
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
oach John Dobson is happy his forwards will be on firmer ground
Holding its own against rivals, the Isuzu 4x4’s nimbleness and towing capabilities make it a top pick for families
FirstRand, the financial services group that owns FNB, WesBank and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), raised its interim dividend thanks to strong half-year profit growth driven by new business wins across its lending units and higher deposits.
Normalised earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 15% to R18.05bn in the six months to end-December 2022, up from R15.74bn the previous year, FirstRand said on Thursday. That enabled the group to declare an ordinary dividend of 189c for the period, 20% higher than the 157c payout for the previous matching period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FirstRand lifts interim dividend as return on equity hits 21.8%
CEO Alan Pullinger says results are proof of size and quality of group’s transactional and deposit franchises
FirstRand, the financial services group that owns FNB, WesBank and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), raised its interim dividend thanks to strong half-year profit growth driven by new business wins across its lending units and higher deposits.
Normalised earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 15% to R18.05bn in the six months to end-December 2022, up from R15.74bn the previous year, FirstRand said on Thursday. That enabled the group to declare an ordinary dividend of 189c for the period, 20% higher than the 157c payout for the previous matching period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.