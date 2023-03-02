Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand lifts interim dividend as return on equity hits 21.8%

CEO Alan Pullinger says results are proof of size and quality of group’s transactional and deposit franchises

02 March 2023 - 10:53 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 02 March 2023 - 18:27

FirstRand, the financial services group that owns FNB, WesBank and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), raised its interim dividend thanks to strong half-year profit growth driven by new business wins across its lending units and higher deposits.

Normalised earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 15% to R18.05bn in the six months to end-December 2022, up from R15.74bn the previous year, FirstRand said on Thursday. That enabled the group to declare an ordinary dividend of 189c for the period, 20% higher than the 157c payout for the previous matching period...

