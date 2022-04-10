FirstRand aims to redefine private banking by upskilling personnel
Institutions want their private bankers to incorporate the roles of bespoke financial advisers
10 April 2022 - 17:34
FirstRand’s banking units, FNB and RMB, want to redefine private banking in SA by merging the roles of high-end bankers with those of financial advisers to provide a more holistic service to their more than 1.2-million upmarket customers.
FNB and RMB’s private banking offerings comprise three main client segments — premier banking, private clients and private wealth — making them the market leader in the high-end segment, though Standard Bank’s recent merger with Liberty Holdings makes it a strong competitor...
