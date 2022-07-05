Companies / Financial Services Investec reveals carbon emissions of its whole loan book The greenhouse gases amounted to just more than 1.77-million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent B L Premium

Investec, the private bank and wealth manager, has taken the bold step of publishing the total carbon emissions of all the assets it financed in its £26.74bn (R528.2bn) loan book for the 2021 financial year.

The dual-listed bank, whose shares trade on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges, took the brave decision at its August 2021 AGM to begin disclosing its total scope 3-financed carbon emissions as far as they can be calculated. That has culminated in the bank publishing in its latest climate-related financial disclosures report a detailed breakdown of the CO2 emitted by the various asset classes it finances...