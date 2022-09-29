×

Old Mutual reports 30,000 applications for retail empowerment plan

Insurer’s Bula Tsela scheme is the first to offer shares directly to black South Africans, small businesses, trusts and stokvels

29 September 2022 - 12:57 Andries Mahlangu

Old Mutual, SA’s third largest insurer, has received more than 30,000 applications from black South Africans, small businesses, and trusts and stokvels since launching its latest empowerment scheme on August 22.

Known as Bula Tsela, loosely translated as “open the way”, the scheme makes Old Mutual the first insurer to offer shares directly to black South African retail investors...

