×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank to settle lawsuit over ties with risky clients and Russian oligarchs

CEO Christian Sewing has been trying to show investors the German bank addressed shortfalls in its internal controls

25 September 2022 - 18:39 Jonathan Stempel
Christian Sewing. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
Christian Sewing. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $26.25m to settle a US shareholder lawsuit accusing the German bank of lax oversight while doing business with risky, rich clients such as Jeffrey Epstein and Russian oligarchs.        

The preliminary cash settlement filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan requires approval by US district judge Jed Rakoff, who in June allowed the proposed class action to proceed.

Shareholders led by Yun Wang, who traded Deutsche Bank stock in 2018 and 2020, claimed that the bank was aware that its know-your-customer and controls against money laundering were ineffective, and that its share price fell as problems emerged.

Deutsche Bank denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. CEO Christian Sewing and his predecessor John Cryan are also defendants, and also denied wrongdoing.

A bank spokesperson declined to comment. Sewing, who took over in 2018, tried to show investors that Deutsche Bank has addressed its internal controls shortfalls.

The lawsuit faulted Deutsche Bank’s work with Epstein, the late financier and sex offender, and with Danske Bank’s Estonia branch, which become embroiled in a money laundering scandal.

New York’s department of financial services fined Deutsche Bank $150m in July 2020 over its relationships with Epstein and Danske Estonia.

Shareholders also objected to Deutsche Bank’s taking on oligarchs such as billionaire Roman Abramovich as clients, in what they called the bank’s “relentless pursuit of profits”.

Friday’s settlement covers Deutsche Bank investors in the US from March 14 2017 to September 18 2020.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the $26.25m payout is 49.4% of the “likely recoverable” damages available, compared with a median 1.8% in settled securities class actions in 2021.

The lawyers may seek up to one-third of the settlement fund for legal fees.

Reuters

EU objects to SA government plan to ban scrap metal exports

SA’s largest trade partner says the proposal is potentially in conflict with WTO rules
National
3 weeks ago

Russian oligarch’s superyacht auctioned in Gibraltar

Vessel was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March after Dmitry Pumpyansky reneged on a loan to US bank JPMorgan
World
1 month ago

The high cost of Russia’s deadly war

Tens of thousands dead and wounded, millions displaced and economic strife across the world
World
1 month ago

Czechs give EU presidency support for a ban on visas for Russians

Baltic authorities are pressing for bloc to keep Russian citizens out after an influx of travellers
News
1 month ago

Chill falls over summer hot spots for ill-gotten gains

Europe has become far less welcoming to Russian oligarchs and others who seek to buy their way in
Opinion
1 month ago

ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu

Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Investec Property Fund co-CEO resigns
Companies / Property
2.
European cafe culture brought to Rosebank
Companies / Property
3.
MultiChoice to sell smart TVs to support ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Stor-Age is latest property company to be listed ...
Companies / Property
5.
Investec half-year earnings set to benefit from ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Credit Suisse shares hit record low on US exit rumours

News

Deutsche Bank and UniCredit upbeat on returns from high rates

News

Njabulo Ngubane to head up M&A for Sub-Saharan Africa, says JPMorgan

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.