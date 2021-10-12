Sub-Saharan African M&A deals hit record $78.3bn so far in 2021
The record deal value has helped investment bankers rake in $387.5m in fees, aided by the Naspers-Prosus transaction
12 October 2021 - 16:52
Financial data provider Refinitiv says the value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Sub-Saharan African entities reached $78.3bn in the first nine months of 2021, the highest first nine-month total since it began tracking the data in 1980.
Refinitiv’s Sub-Saharan African Investment Banking Review, released on Tuesday, showed that M&A activity in the region during for the first nine months of 2021 was more than four-times the value recorded in the same period in 2020 thanks largely to the $44.1bn Naspers-Prosus share swap transaction that occurred in May. The number of M&A deals also increased 4% to a three-year high of 584...
