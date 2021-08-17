Companies / Financial Services BLACK EMPOWERMENT JP Morgan initiative will help small black firms to get funding BL PREMIUM

JP Morgan is stumping up R340m to help black-owned and operated small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access the funding they need to play a more active role in SA’s economy.

After more than two years of engagement with the department of trade, industry & competition, JP Morgan has become the first global investment bank in SA to launch an equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP). The initiative is being championed by the department as a way for multinationals to comply with broad-based BEE (BB-BEE) legislation without ceding equity stakes...