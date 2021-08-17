BLACK EMPOWERMENT
JP Morgan initiative will help small black firms to get funding
17 August 2021 - 19:32
JP Morgan is stumping up R340m to help black-owned and operated small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access the funding they need to play a more active role in SA’s economy.
After more than two years of engagement with the department of trade, industry & competition, JP Morgan has become the first global investment bank in SA to launch an equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP). The initiative is being championed by the department as a way for multinationals to comply with broad-based BEE (BB-BEE) legislation without ceding equity stakes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now