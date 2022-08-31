×

JPMorgan offices in Germany raided amid tax fraud probe

Cologne prosecutors continue to target international investment banks in long-running investigation

31 August 2022 - 22:41 SINEAD CRUISE and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat
JP Morgan Chase office in New York, US. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER
JP Morgan Chase office in New York, US. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

London  — German authorities have searched the Frankfurt offices of JPMorgan Chase, a bank spokesperson confirmed, as long-running investigations into one of the country’s biggest financial scandals affected another global lending giant.

The share-trading scandal known as “cum-ex”, which has blighted German political and financial circles for several years, has cost taxpayers billions of euros, legislators claim.

A large number of banks have been searched by prosecutors investigating possible wrongdoing, with raids being conducted on the German branches of Barclays, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley in recent months.

Government officials say the investigation involves about 100 banks on four continents and at least 1,000 suspects.

“We can confirm that our Frankfurt offices were visited this week. We continue to co-operate with the German authorities on their ongoing investigation,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Prosecutors in Cologne have been especially aggressive in pursuing the case. A representative said earlier in August it was investigating 50 international and domestic financial institutions and brokers.

A spokesperson for Cologne prosecutors confirmed to Bloomberg News, which first reported JPMorgan’s involvement, that a search was taking place in Frankfurt but declined to identify the target.

Bankers and investors participating in the scheme, also known as dividend stripping, would swiftly trade shares of companies around their dividend payout day, blurring stock ownership and allowing multiple parties to falsely reclaim tax rebates on dividends.

In the first major criminal trial for the fraud, two British bankers were handed suspended jail terms, and one was given a €14m penalty in Germany two years ago.

Another banker, a former employee of MM Warburg, part-owned by one of Germany’s oldest banking dynasties, was handed a three-and-a-half year jail sentence in February for his part in the scandal.

Reuters 

Scholz mired in German fraud probe

Vast probe into banking irregularities targets former mayor, now chancellor, for questioning
World
2 weeks ago

Deutsche Bank fined almost $10m by German finance watchdog

Germany’s finance watchdog fined the bank over its handling of submissions for Euribor
News
8 months ago
