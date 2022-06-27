×

Satrix launches new smart city infrastructure ETF

The feeder fund aims to capitalise on global urbanisation trends

27 June 2022 - 20:04 Garth Theunissen

Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment products, has launched a smart city infrastructure feeder exchange-traded fund (ETF).  

Feeder funds give SA investors the ability to access offshore assets via locally registered, rand-denominated products...

