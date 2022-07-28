×

1nvest lists ‘socially responsible’ ETF

The listing takes the number of ETFs on the JSE to 91 with a combined market value of over R114bn

28 July 2022 - 11:54 Garth Theunissen

1nvest, a specialist provider of index-tracking investment solutions, has listed a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the JSE, which comprises socially responsible large and mid-cap companies operating across 23 developed markets.

The 1nvest MSCI World Socially Responsible Investment Index Feeder ETF (ETFSRI) was listed on the JSE on Thursday, taking the number of ETF listings to 91 with a combined market capitalisation of more than R114bn. The underlying constituents of the new 1nvest ETF, which will track the MSCI World SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuels Index, are companies that mitigate risks posed by climate change and exhibit high levels of environment, social, and governance (ESG) performance...

