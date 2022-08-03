Absa suggest profit growth of at least a quarter amid loan growth

A pullback in the dollar and China-US tension helps to counter pressure from a rise in US treasury yields after hawkish Fed comments
The telecom operator’s quarterly update suggests it will soon see no other way out
The previous version inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The deal, still subject to regulatory approval, would combine TymeBank’s deposit base with the SME funding expertise of Retail Capital
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
While the US House speaker pledges solidarity to ‘one of the freest societies in the world’, China is planning military exercises in surrounding waters
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
A rebound in bookings as Covid-19 restrictions ease has overwhelmed even the largest names
Absa, SA’s fourth biggest bank by market value, has flagged profit growth of at least a quarter for its half-year to end-June, having indicated that easing Covid-19 restrictions proved supportive for loan growth.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to rise between 27% and 32% from 986.2c previously, the lender said in a trading update on Wednesday, with this measure of profit set to be at least 28% above pre-pandemic levels...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Absa suggest profit growth of at least a quarter amid loan growth
HEPS could rise as much as 32% in the bank's half-year, having said previously that lending to customers had picked up
Absa, SA’s fourth biggest bank by market value, has flagged profit growth of at least a quarter for its half-year to end-June, having indicated that easing Covid-19 restrictions proved supportive for loan growth.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to rise between 27% and 32% from 986.2c previously, the lender said in a trading update on Wednesday, with this measure of profit set to be at least 28% above pre-pandemic levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.