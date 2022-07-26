×

Just Share lays into Absa’s climate-risk policies

The shareholder activist organisation has accused Absa of failing to understand climate science

26 July 2022 - 12:25 Garth Theunissen

Just Share has harshly criticised Absa’s climate-risk policies, and accused SA’s fourth-biggest lender of failing to understand climate science and falling behind its peers in taking proactive steps to facilitate the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

The shareholder activist group has taken particular aim at Absa’s 2021 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, which it released in May 2022, as well as aspects of its coal, oil and gas financing standard...

