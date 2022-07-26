Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
State-provided safety nets are not from the ANC
The numbers reflect the general economic weakness in the second quarter
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Sunshine bakery, which is indirectly majority-owned by Afgri Group, is one of SA’s largest independent baking businesses
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
The Oak Fire has consumed an area more than half the size of San Francisco since it started last Friday
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
Previous winners include Henry Ford, Gottleib Daimler and Sir Lewis Hamilton
Just Share has harshly criticised Absa’s climate-risk policies, and accused SA’s fourth-biggest lender of failing to understand climate science and falling behind its peers in taking proactive steps to facilitate the global transition to a low-carbon economy.
The shareholder activist group has taken particular aim at Absa’s 2021 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, which it released in May 2022, as well as aspects of its coal, oil and gas financing standard...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Just Share lays into Absa’s climate-risk policies
The shareholder activist organisation has accused Absa of failing to understand climate science
Just Share has harshly criticised Absa’s climate-risk policies, and accused SA’s fourth-biggest lender of failing to understand climate science and falling behind its peers in taking proactive steps to facilitate the global transition to a low-carbon economy.
The shareholder activist group has taken particular aim at Absa’s 2021 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, which it released in May 2022, as well as aspects of its coal, oil and gas financing standard...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.