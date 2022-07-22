×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Conduit Capital CEO resigns

Peter Todd will take over on an interim basis

BL Premium
22 July 2022 - 18:32 Nico Gous

Sean Riskowitz has resigned as CEO of insurance-focused investment holding company Conduit Capital.

In a statement on Friday the company said Riskowitz will be replaced by the leader of one of its fully owned subsidiaries for now...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.