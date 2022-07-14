×

Trustco heads to court to stave off JSE suspension

The Namibian investment firm gets until end-July to put its affairs in order

14 July 2022 - 20:28 Nico Gous

Namibian investment company Trustco has until the end of July to get its affairs in order before it is suspended from the JSE, but is pinning its hopes on an urgent court application.

This follows an almost two-year battle after the local bourse first announced in November 2020 it is suspending the company for not complying with its listing requirements in reporting its 2019 annual and 2020 interim results...

BL Premium

