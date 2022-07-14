Trustco heads to court to stave off JSE suspension

Investors are increasingly considering the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks
State would do well to act on its August 2020 anti-corruption resolution by quickly establishing a Chapter 9 integrity commission mandated to prevent, combat, investigate and prosecute graft
The existing threshold was so low that the number of approved applications nearly halved
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Revenue rises 17.1% in the pan-European discount retailer’s third quarter with 350 stores added in year to date
Standard Bank’s CEO says SA’s potential financial greylisting would cause the rand to weaken, and inflation and interest rates to spike
Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Rajapaksa, who was ousted by unrest amid an economic meltdown, flies to Singapore from Maldives
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
Car makers are working to provide more sustainable solutions, from the way our cars are powered to the materials we find inside
Namibian investment company Trustco has until the end of July to get its affairs in order before it is suspended from the JSE, but is pinning its hopes on an urgent court application.
This follows an almost two-year battle after the local bourse first announced in November 2020 it is suspending the company for not complying with its listing requirements in reporting its 2019 annual and 2020 interim results...
