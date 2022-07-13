Absa appoints Dawn Mthombeni to strategy role in CEO’s office

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
Mthombeni will provide CEO Arrie Rautenbach with operational support and strategic advice
Absa has named Dawn Mthombeni as an executive within the office of newly appointed CEO Arrie Rautenbach.
Mthombeni’s appointment is in line with Absa’s “commitment to growing its own timber”, the bank said on Wednesday. In the new role, which will take effect on August 1, Mthombeni will provide Rautenbach with operational support and strategic advice to ensure the mandates, priorities and agenda of the CEO office are delivered with efficiency...
2022-07-13
Mthombeni will provide CEO Arrie Rautenbach with operational support and strategic advice
