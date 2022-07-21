Banks expected to deliver solid earnings, but longer-term outlook is murky

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
The contention by Harry Smit that Tongaat’s board is seeking to extend the closed period in a bid to ‘hide’ is false
Eskom faces a major skills shortage, which has partly contributed to its recent failures to keep the lights on
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The merger could see Tsogo Sun Gaming owning four out of the seven casino licences in Gauteng
SA has already been offered an $8.5bn package by developed countries for its transition away from a carbon-based economy
An early election is seen as likely, with far-right ahead in polls
Newbie to the UK relies on sticking to the basics at Old Trafford
Wanted Online's décor director Leana Schoeman shares some of the highlights at Milan’s Salone del Mobile held last month
SA bank shares have been among the favoured stock picks of local fund managers for much of the past year, but many argue that local lenders still offer good investment value, despite a rapidly darkening global and local economic backdrop.
With local interest rates tracking global borrowing costs higher, SA bank stocks are expected to benefit as the endowment effect induced by tighter monetary policy enables them to earn higher revenues from their loan books. However, the question is whether banks can continue to grow earnings — both from interest income and other sources — faster than their costs in an environment where rising food prices are stoking inflation-driven growth fears...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Banks expected to deliver solid earnings, but longer-term outlook is murky
With SA’s banks all set to report earnings in coming months, analysts give their views on what to expect and how the sector may fare as the global economic mood worsens
SA bank shares have been among the favoured stock picks of local fund managers for much of the past year, but many argue that local lenders still offer good investment value, despite a rapidly darkening global and local economic backdrop.
With local interest rates tracking global borrowing costs higher, SA bank stocks are expected to benefit as the endowment effect induced by tighter monetary policy enables them to earn higher revenues from their loan books. However, the question is whether banks can continue to grow earnings — both from interest income and other sources — faster than their costs in an environment where rising food prices are stoking inflation-driven growth fears...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.