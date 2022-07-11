Investors continue to fret over prospects of global recession as interest rates continue to rise
When you see an ANC politician, run, they are not there to protect you
Police minister says attacks across townships in three provinces were not co-ordinated and not acts of terrorism
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The buy-now-pay-later fintech company took a significant cut in valuation to raise funds for its US expansion
Treasury confident SA can avoid being placed on a list of countries that include Syria and Myanmar
The SA Citrus Growers Association vows to continue lobbying against the ‘restrictive legislation’
Speaker confirms president and prime minister to resign to pave way for unity government amid Sri Lanka’s worst crisis since independence
Unless the ICC introduces minimum rate fees, the Test format will be marginalised to the point of extinction outside the ‘big three’
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
SA is in grave danger of being added to a grey list of countries deemed as having insufficient measures in place to combat money laundering and terrorist financing — but the National Treasury says it is confident the country can perform a “miracle” and avoid being ranked alongside Syria and Myanmar.
The Paris-headquartered Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body that sets standards for combating illicit financial activity, gave SA 18 months to address specific shortcomings in its ability to prevent financial crimes, which were outlined in a mutual evaluation report published in October 2021...
‘Grave danger’ of financial grey-listing
