Coronation’s profits fall a fifth as Ukraine war roils markets
24 May 2022 - 08:24
Coronation Fund Managers, one of SA’s largest wealth managers, says its first-half profits fell more than a fifth amid continued client outflows, warning it expects pressure on SA’s savers to continue.
Average assets under management (AUM) increased 8% to R646bn year on year to end-March, it said on Tuesday, but the group’s closing AUM fell to 1% to R625bn relative to the previous six months...
