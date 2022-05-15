Why fund managers see value in SA bonds in volatile markets
After inflation peaks there will be a very real return on SA bonds, said Peter Brooke of Old Mutual Investment Group
15 May 2022 - 16:29
As investors brace for what could be another wild ride on global markets this week, top SA fund managers say they are riding out the volatility and have identified buying opportunities in SA government bonds, among other asset classes.
Old Mutual Investment Group says it has an overweight position on local government bonds, which offer higher yields to potential investors compared with their developed market counterparts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now