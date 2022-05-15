Companies / Financial Services Why fund managers see value in SA bonds in volatile markets After inflation peaks there will be a very real return on SA bonds, said Peter Brooke of Old Mutual Investment Group B L Premium

As investors brace for what could be another wild ride on global markets this week, top SA fund managers say they are riding out the volatility and have identified buying opportunities in SA government bonds, among other asset classes.

Old Mutual Investment Group says it has an overweight position on local government bonds, which offer higher yields to potential investors compared with their developed market counterparts...