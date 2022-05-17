×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Keep calm and carry on investing locally, say Allan Gray and Old Mutual

Asset managers are not in a rush to invest offshore despite the recent global market sell-off

BL Premium
17 May 2022 - 20:11 Garth Theunissen

Despite persistent electricity shortages, rising interest rates and a rand around R16/$, two of SA’s biggest asset managers are still backing local assets despite the recent global market sell-off during which offshore valuations fell to more reasonable levels.

Allan Gray and Old Mutual Investment Group say they favour investing locally rather than chasing hard currency returns offshore at a time when global inflation and interest rates are on the rise. That is despite finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement of a surprise adjustment to pension fund regulations in February, which means fund managers can now invest up to 45% of their assets outside SA, up from 35% previously (which included a 10% allocation to the rest of Africa)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now