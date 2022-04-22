Companies / Financial Services New investment firm Altvest to list on Cape Town Stock Exchange The private equity firm will allow retail investors to invest as little as R100 in private game farms, wine estates and high-end art B L Premium

Altvest, a private equity firm that will allow retail investors to invest as little as R100 in private game farms, wine estates and high-end art, will list on the Cape Town Stock Exchange in May.

Altvest, was founded in part by investment banker Koshiek Karan, who has a huge social media following due to his humorous tweets and broadcasts that teach financial literacy and expose scams...