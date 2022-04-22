New investment firm Altvest to list on Cape Town Stock Exchange
The private equity firm will allow retail investors to invest as little as R100 in private game farms, wine estates and high-end art
22 April 2022 - 21:02
Altvest, a private equity firm that will allow retail investors to invest as little as R100 in private game farms, wine estates and high-end art, will list on the Cape Town Stock Exchange in May.
Altvest, was founded in part by investment banker Koshiek Karan, who has a huge social media following due to his humorous tweets and broadcasts that teach financial literacy and expose scams...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now