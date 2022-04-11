EasyEquities owner Purple aims at 1-million users ‘sweet spot’

EasyEquities, the trading platform that has endeared itself to retail investors during the Covid-19 pandemic, hopes to raise its active client base to 1-million by the end of the financial year in August from the existing 720,000 retail investors who are managing more than 966,000 investment accounts.

At the “current acquisition rate, we will hit the million active accounts by the end of May. We should be celebrating that milestone, but the magic number for me is the [acquisition] of a million unique investors,” Purple Group CEO Charles Savage said during the interview with Business Day...