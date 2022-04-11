EasyEquities owner Purple aims at 1-million users ‘sweet spot’
11 April 2022 - 14:33
UPDATED 11 April 2022 - 19:12
EasyEquities, the trading platform that has endeared itself to retail investors during the Covid-19 pandemic, hopes to raise its active client base to 1-million by the end of the financial year in August from the existing 720,000 retail investors who are managing more than 966,000 investment accounts.
At the “current acquisition rate, we will hit the million active accounts by the end of May. We should be celebrating that milestone, but the magic number for me is the [acquisition] of a million unique investors,” Purple Group CEO Charles Savage said during the interview with Business Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now