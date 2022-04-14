Features property Buyers stalk SA’s wine farms Local industry has more to cheer about, with wine regaining global favour as the tipple of choice B L Premium

A marked uptick in global wine and champagne sales last year has injected some much-needed fizz into the vineyard investment market.

That follows a dismal 2020, when pandemic-related restrictions on social gatherings and tourism put a cork in exports for most of the world’s wine-producing regions. ..