×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

property

Buyers stalk SA’s wine farms

Local industry has more to cheer about, with wine regaining global favour as the tipple of choice

BL Premium
14 April 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

A marked uptick in global wine and champagne sales last year has injected some much-needed fizz into the vineyard investment market.  

That follows a dismal 2020, when pandemic-related restrictions on social gatherings and tourism put a cork in exports for most of the world’s wine-producing regions.    ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now