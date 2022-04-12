Absa innovation gives SMEs better access to funding and support

While the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector has been pegged as an important driver in recovering SA’s Covid-ravaged economy, the landscape for business owners is still difficult to navigate — especially when accessing funding and support.

The SME sector was hit hard throughout the various waves of the pandemic. This resulted in many small enterprises reducing business activity, laying off staff and some having to close their doors completely.

With this in mind, Absa is ramping up its offering to its SME clients through innovation and value-added product offerings — making this a strategic pillar for the business in the next three years.

Collaboration with experts in the digital space will be an important part of this commitment. The bank has already announced one such collaboration. In March 2022, a market-first mobile payment acceptance solution was developed in conjunction with technology firm Wizzit Digital.

The system enables Absa merchants to use their android smartphones as a point-of-sale device by simply downloading the Absa Mobile Pay app. This is a cost-effective way to facilitate contactless payments for SMEs.

But Absa’s digital focus extends further than payments.