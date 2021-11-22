Keep the power on: Battery energy storage systems are a valuable investment

Eskom’s ageing fleet of power stations has plagued the power utility and the country for years.

The sharp increase in the number of load-shedding days since 2018 (see figure 1) highlights the challenges that Eskom faces: a constrained power system with an old, unreliable and poorly maintained generation fleet as well as the need for new generation capacity.

As a result, the risk of load-shedding — and unplanned power outages — will remain until substantial new power capacity is invested in.

These risks are compounded by the steep increases in electricity tariffs by Eskom and municipalities.