Prioritising ethics over profit to rebuild trust

A demand for the implementation of ethical business practices to fight against corruption in supply chains also requires a change in organisational culture and prioritisation of ethics over profit.

At the recent Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues, representatives from Absa Group, The Ethics Institute, Tiger Brands, the Centre for International Private Enterprise and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) discussed ethics and corruption in supply chains. The consensus from the panel was that systematic corruption and organisational culture needs to change, and supply chains must adopt a mindset that puts ethics before profit.

Corruption is a criminal offence

The panel highlighted that unlawful procurement practices, bribery and lack of transparency damages the trust needed for buyers and suppliers to work together.

Tshiamo Makoloane, group head for procurement risk and governance at Absa Group, believes all sectors should adhere to ethical business standards and use their ethics code of conduct as a moral compass for ethical practices. “The choice is ours; we can sit and do nothing, or we can act ethically now,” said Makoloane.

State of ethics in SA

Research by Afrobarometer in SA, led by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation and Plus 94 Research, found that almost two-thirds (64%) of South Africans said that corruption increased in the past year, including half (49%) who believe it increased “a lot”.