Mr Price signs R3.3bn deal to take control of fashion group Studio 88
Mr Price has reached a deal for a 70% stake in Studio 88, which will add more than 700 stores, predominantly in SA
13 April 2022 - 07:48
Fashion group Mr Price has signed a R3.3bn agreement to take a controlling stake in the Studio 88 group, SA’s biggest unlisted apparel retailer, as it seeks to fulfil its ambition to become Africa’s most valuable retail brand.
Mr Price has reached a deal to acquire 70% of Blue Falcon Trading 188, to be funded fully through cash, acquiring a business with more than 700 stores, trading through various names, including Studio 88, SideStep, Skipper Bar and John Craig...
