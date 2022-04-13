Companies / Retail & Consumer Mr Price signs R3.3bn deal to take control of fashion group Studio 88 Mr Price has reached a deal for a 70% stake in Studio 88, which will add more than 700 stores, predominantly in SA B L Premium

Fashion group Mr Price has signed a R3.3bn agreement to take a controlling stake in the Studio 88 group, SA’s biggest unlisted apparel retailer, as it seeks to fulfil its ambition to become Africa’s most valuable retail brand.

Mr Price has reached a deal to acquire 70% of Blue Falcon Trading 188, to be funded fully through cash, acquiring a business with more than 700 stores, trading through various names, including Studio 88, SideStep, Skipper Bar and John Craig...