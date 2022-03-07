Tackle 2022 with some winning advice for your small business

The theme “Start 2022 with that winning feeling” was the perfect way to wrap up the 2021 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues, as the online panel discussion aired the winning strategies that small businesses and corporates can use in their own practice to be part of a successful team.

Winners, runners-up and judges from the 2021 awards shared stories of triumph and innovation. Here is a roundup of their advice:

1. Government is prioritising small business development

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address highlighted the importance of creating favourable conditions for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to access new markets and create employment. “There is a strong focus on doing what needs to be done to create an enabling environment for small suppliers, and I believe this will lead to rapid growth,” said Fetola CEO Catherine Wijnberg.

2. Be part of the network

Being part of this network of like-minded businesses that are passionate about inclusive transformation forces corporates to level up. The Empact Group was awarded the overall 2021 Runner-up Award. “The awards helped us keep up with the times and improve our systems because we got connected to a network that is forcing us to grow,” said Ryan Neill, Empact Group's procurement head.

3. Don’t be afraid of healthy competition

Taking part in competitions provides corporates with a chance to check if they are aligned with industry standards. Anglo American Zimele made their mark as the winner of the coveted Impact Award. “By taking part in the awards, we had to reflect on our sustainable mining plan in relation to our peers and industry standards,” said Anglo American Zimele head Larisha Naidoo.

4. Broaden horizons with intercontinental trading

Supplier development is still in its infancy on the continent and the African Continental Free Trade agreement aims to deepen the economic integration of trade within the continent. “It’s important for corporates in other countries to see what SA is doing and to share success stories and lessons learnt,” said Absa enterprise and supplier development head David Mparutsa, head of enterprise and supplier development at Absa, which has sponsored this awards programme for four consecutive years. Corporates across the continent were also winners at the awards and this will strengthen trade agreements within Africa.