Absa's focus on home loans on track after its earlier loss of market share Group positioned itself in 2018 as the preferred bank for first-time homebuyers, who make up 50% of its mortgage applicants

Absa, once a leading home loans provider, lost market share while it was constrained by its risk-averse international parent. But that is all changing as the bank has refreshed its business strategy and value proposition.

At the time when mortgages were underperforming, Absa was separating from British bank Barclays and markets still recovering from the global financial crisis of 2008, resulting in the bank losing market share in its retail credit card business...