Momentum names Paul Baloyi as its new chair
Baloyi takes over from Peter Cooper, who has been interim leader since Sello Moloko resigned in October 2021 to join Absa
11 April 2022 - 12:09
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) has appointed Paul Baloyi as its new chair.
Baloyi takes over from Peter Cooper, the company said on Monday...
