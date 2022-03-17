Companies / Financial Services African Rainbow Capital’s intrinsic value rises to R14bn ARC Fund’s investment in Kropz was valued at R2.134bn, resulting in a fair value gain of R860m B L Premium

African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC), the investment firm founded by Patrice Motsepe, said on Thursday its intrinsic value rose 14% to R14bn in the six months to end-December, boosted by its investee companies.

The investment firm’s only asset is the ARC Fund, which invests across telecommunications, mining, agriculture, property, insurance and asset management, among other sectors...