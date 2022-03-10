Companies / Financial Services

TymeBank aims for affordable medical aid in tie-up with National HealthCare Group

Three plans provide for the needs of underinsured South Africans or those looking for a day-to-day product to complement an existing hospital plan

10 March 2022 - 11:17 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/ipopba
Digital bank TymeBank has partnered with National HealthCare Group to bring affordable medical insurance to consumers, through the launch of TymeHealth, an app-based offering that provides medical insurance for as little as R139 a month.

As a medical insurance product, the TymeHealth offering comprises three plans, each designed to cater for different life stages or needs.

The plans provide for the needs of underinsured South Africans or those looking for a supplementary day-to-day product to complement their existing hospital plan.

“With the pooling of our shared knowledge to create TymeHealth, the National HealthCare Group and TymeBank have unlocked considerable potential in what has previously been uncharted territory,” said Reinder Nauta, executive chair of National HealthCare Group.

Consumers wanting to apply for TymeHealth need to do so using the TymeBank app, which means they must sign up as customers.

They are then prompted to choose the plan that best meets their needs. Once the application is successful, membership is activated through members’ mobile devices and they can then access more than 12,000 registered healthcare providers through the National HealthCare Group provider network.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

