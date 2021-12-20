Shareholders vote in favour of CSG delisting
20 December 2021 - 18:40
CSG Holdings, which provides business services ranging from facilities management to recruitment, will delist from the JSE after the majority of shareholders that participated in its annual general meeting (AGM) voted in favour of the move.
The Pretoria-headquartered company made the announcement via the stock exchange news service (Sens) on Monday shortly after the AGM, which also indicated shareholders’ acceptance of an offer by the Patrice Motsepe-backed ARC Fund to acquire the company...
