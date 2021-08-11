Economy SA can decarbonise by 2050 at R3-trillion cost, says report To do so, it needs to speed up its development of renewable energy capacity by adding at least 4GW of installed power from renewable sources each year BL PREMIUM

SA can fully decarbonise its energy system by 2050 though it will require at least R3 trillion in investment over the next three decades to transition away from fossil-fuels.

That’s the finding of a new report released on Wednesday by the National Business Initiative (NBI), Business Unity SA (Busa) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which found that transitioning SA to a net-zero power system would require approximately 150 Gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity to be deployed by 2050. That’s almost four times the total capacity of SA’s existing coal-fired plant network, according to the “Power Sector Decarbonisation Report”, which is part of the NBI’s Just Transition and Climate Pathways project...