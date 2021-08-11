Companies / Financial Services NEWS ANALYSIS: SA banks and asset managers face climate change Catch-22 UN report puts institutions in a tight spot amid severe poverty and development challenges BL PREMIUM

SA financial services firms face an increasingly difficult Catch-22: how to deliver investment returns while fostering economic growth and taking proactive steps to mitigate climate change.

Achieving that seemingly impossible balancing act just became that much harder due to the latest report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that has been described as a “code red” warning for humanity. ..