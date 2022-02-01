DebtBusters warns against ‘unsustainably high’ unsecured debt levels
Consumers are turning to the form of credit to supplement the erosion of incomes, agency says
01 February 2022 - 19:26
Unsecured debt, or credit that is not backed by collateral, has reached “unsustainably high levels” in SA while consumers are facing rising interest rates and faster inflation that will impair their ability to service loans.
This is one of the findings made byDebtBusters, a company that helps consumers to manage debt, in its debt index survey for the fourth quarter of 2021. DebtBusters’ data shows that the average unsecured loan granted in SA has increased 45% in the last six years even as the number of borrowers taking out such loans dwindled...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now