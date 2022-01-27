Companies / Financial Services

JSE censures AEEI and PSG Capital over purchase of Saab-Grintek stake

27 January 2022 - 08:40 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE has imposed public censures on African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) and its then sponsor, PSG Capital, for failing to ask shareholders to approve Saab-Grintek's option to repurchase a stake it sold to the empowerment firm in 2015.

AEEI had acquired about a 25% stake in Saab-Grintek for R120m via subsidiary Bowwood, with the agreement including a call option for the defence company, which it exercised in late 2020 at a cost of R150m.

This option was exercisable solely at Saab-Grintek’s discretion, and not subject to a maximum price, with the agreement stipulating it could be exercised after 60 months and that the market value of the stake would be paid.

Given there was no maximum price and it was at Saab-Grintek’s discretion, JSE listing rules require that it be treated as a category 1 transaction. This means shareholders must give the nod to a deal that could materially affect their investment in the long term.

AEEI had asked shareholders to approve the option after it had already been implemented, at which point it could not be reversed, the JSE said.

PSG has also been censured for failing to do its duty as the former sponsor to AEEI, incorrectly advising it in 2015 that the listings requirements were applicable to the exercise of the option, and not it being granted, the JSE said.

In January 2019, PSG had resigned as AEEI’s sponsor, having advised it on its roles and responsibilities as a listed company.

AEEI is the parent company of Ayo Technology, and the listed trading company of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, which is chaired and was founded by business-person Iqbal Survé.

Saab-Grintek, majority owned by Sweden’s Saab group, is an SA defence and security company, with capabilities including electronic warfare systems, sensors, training systems and avionics.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

AEEI swings into a loss, but increases its total dividend by a third

The group has delayed a decision to become a passive holding company, electing to stay hands on where needed
Companies
1 month ago

BT South Africa terminates relationship with Survé’s Sekunjalo

British company has written to parliament concerning what it claims is a misrepresentation of facts
Companies
7 months ago

Iqbal Survé’s annus horribilis

Eroding share price values, a commission of inquiry, a billion-rand claim ... in all, 2019 is shaping up to be a bad year for Sekunjalo’s Iqbal Survé
Features
2 years ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen defends sale that ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Shell strikes oil and gas in Namibia, say sources
Companies
3.
Telkom shares see-saw on news of corruption probe
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
SIU pursues billions lost in Telkom forays in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
WATCH | Informal settlements co-design their own ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

At the heart of SA’s defence industry, Denel is worth saving

National

Saab Grintek Defence signs agreement to boost collaboration with India

Archive

AEEI scores with increased 25% stake in Saab Grintek Defence

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.