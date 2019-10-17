making news
Iqbal Survé’s annus horribilis
Eroding share price values, a commission of inquiry, a billion-rand claim ... in all, 2019 is shaping up to be a bad year for Sekunjalo’s Iqbal Survé
17 October 2019 - 05:00
It’s been a tough year for Sekunjalo chair Iqbal Survé. He has had to sit and watch as the share prices of his three listed vehicles, African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), Premier Fishing and Ayo Technology Solutions, head determinedly towards record lows. Of course, in this he is not alone. Shareholders in many listed companies have had to endure similar white-knuckle experiences during most of 2019 and much of 2018.
But eroding share price values are only part — and a small part at that — of Survé’s annus horribilis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.