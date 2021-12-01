AEEI swings into a loss, but increases its total dividend by a third
The group has delayed a decision to become a passive holding company, electing to stay hands on where needed
01 December 2021 - 09:07
African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), the parent company of Ayo Technology, has halved its final dividend for its unprofitable 2021 year, but its total dividend is still up a third.
AEEI is the listed trading company Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, which is chaired and was founded by businessperson Iqbal Survé. AEEI declared a 10c final dividend for its year to end-August, but its total dividend amounted to 40c — a R196.4m payout...
