At the heart of SA’s defence industry, Denel is worth saving
The arms manufacturer needs five years to get back to profit, but it needs reinforcements now, says interim group CEO William Hlakoane
23 August 2021 - 18:02
If any of the failing state-owned enterprises is worthy of a bailout and worth saving, it is arms manufacturer Denel. But if the state is to inject more capital into the failing business, it will have to do so soon, before the vicious cycle of its decline accelerates.
Denel is at the heart of a military-industrial complex supporting a host of interconnected defence businesses which employ a total of about 11,000 people, including 2,400 by Denel itself...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now