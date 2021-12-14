Companies / Financial Services Life insurers hit by 22,544 death claims since start of Covid-19 Not all the deaths were due to confirmed Covid-19 cases, but SA death certificates do not specify the exact cause of death B L Premium

SA’s biggest life insurers received 22,544 mortality claims against fully underwritten life policies in the 19 months after the start of the first wave of Covid-19 in March 2020 until the end of September 2021.

That is according to the most recently updated death claims dashboard maintained by the continuous statistical investigation (CSI) committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (Assa), which shows the pandemic caused a huge upswing in the number of life insurance claims...