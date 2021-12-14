Life insurers hit by 22,544 death claims since start of Covid-19
Not all the deaths were due to confirmed Covid-19 cases, but SA death certificates do not specify the exact cause of death
14 December 2021 - 11:45
SA’s biggest life insurers received 22,544 mortality claims against fully underwritten life policies in the 19 months after the start of the first wave of Covid-19 in March 2020 until the end of September 2021.
That is according to the most recently updated death claims dashboard maintained by the continuous statistical investigation (CSI) committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (Assa), which shows the pandemic caused a huge upswing in the number of life insurance claims...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now