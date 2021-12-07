TymeBank picks up Tencent as investor as it eyes emerging-market expansion
07 December 2021 - 08:34
TymeBank, the emerging lender backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC), says it has completed its $180m (R2.85bn) series-B capital raise, with Chinese tech giant Tencent and CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution, becoming new shareholders.
Series-B refers to a funding round after the initial capital raising for a start-up, and in February Tyme raised $110m from private equity firm Apis Partners and JG Summit Holdings, which is one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines and owned by the Gokongwei family...
