TymeBank’s Save What Matters campaign inspires customers to save for what’s important

TymeBank’s Save What Matters brand campaign aims to show how driving a culture of saving can help us achieve the things that really matter. It's inspired by the story of Ouma Katrina Esau, the 88-year-old language warrior who has worked tirelessly to preserve her mother tongue of N|uu.

Ouma Katrina is the last fluent speaker of N|uu, which itself is the last surviving San language. Her work to preserve and draw attention to the plight of this language has earned her several national honours and prompts us to reconsider the value of what we might otherwise take for granted.

What we choose to save — or save for — matters. Whether it’s a new house, our health, or a better life for our children, the goals we set say a lot about who we are. Or, as Ouma Katrina puts it: “For me, my mother tongue of N|uu is what is worth saving. What is it for you, a house, a car, your community or a school?”

By establishing emotional links between what's important to us and what's needed to achieve it, the multimedia campaign also aims to encourage a culture of saving. SA’s savings rate, which has hovered about 16% of GDP over the past 30 years, is substantially lower than the world average.

“This campaign looks at what motivates us to plan for the future, and the power of goal-orientated saving. Our intention was to highlight the importance of savings in a special manner. By encouraging South Africans to reflect on what matters most to them, the campaign has also focused our attention as a bank on the diversity of incentives for saving that exist,” says Linda Appie, head of marketing at TymeBank.