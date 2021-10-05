Companies / Financial Services TymeBank to roll out 600 kiosks at TFG stores Digitally-focused bank will set up kiosks at clothing retailer during the course of 2022 B L Premium

The Foschini Group (TFG) and TymeBank have struck an agreement that will see the digitally-focused bank roll out kiosks at the clothing retailer’s stores.

The strategic partnership will see 600 TymeBank kiosks rolled out at TFG stores across SA in 2022, while shoppers will also get access to a debit card branded with both companies’ logos. The agreement will see other TymeBank financial products and services rolled out in-store and on digital platforms, giving it access to the retail giant's estimated 26-million customers in SA...