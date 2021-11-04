TymeBank racks up 4-million customers in less than three years
The challenger bank backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital says it is signing up 140,000 new customers a month
04 November 2021 - 13:26
UPDATED 04 November 2021 - 13:50
TymeBank, the emerging lender backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, announced on Thursday that it had signed up 4-million customers since its launch in February 2019.
The bank, which has partnerships with retailers TFG and Pick n Pay and Boxer stores, as well as the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), dubs itself the one of the world’s fastest-growing digital banks. TymeBank says its customer acquisition rate has increased to 140,000 a month at present, up from the 110,000 it said it was signing up each month as recently as early October...
