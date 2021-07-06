Ninety One is first SA investor to sign Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative
The asset manager is bolstering its ESG credentials but says emerging markets need time to achieve a fair transition to net-zero emissions
06 July 2021 - 11:22
Ninety One, the investment firm spun out of Investec, has become the first SA signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, which supports institutional investing aligned with the global goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.
SA’s biggest listed-asset manager said this underscored its support for the objectives of the Paris Agreement and global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative represent almost half the funds overseen by the entire asset management sector globally. A total of 128 investment firms that collectively manage about $43-trillion in assets have joined the initiative...
