Companies / Financial Services Q&A: Ninety One says local is still lekker and so is ESG Portfolio manager Hannes van den Berg explains why ESG is important for investors and why local shares are attractive

The asset management industry is coming under increasing scrutiny for investments made in carbon-intensive companies, a phenomenon that is driving trustees of large retirement funds to demand that the sector takes more proactive steps to promote decarbonisation and sustainability.

This is happening at a time when consumers are demanding higher returns and lower fees as more cost-effective passive investment solutions increasingly win over disgruntled clients from active asset managers...