Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual appoints Zureida Ebrahim as COO Industry veteran takes over from Heloise van der Mescht in November

Insurer Old Mutual has appointed Zureida Ebrahim, a veteran from competitor Momentum, as its COO, with effect from November.

Ebrahim takes over from Heloise van der Mescht, who had been in the role for the past two years, the group said on Tuesday. ..