Old Mutual appoints Zureida Ebrahim as COO
Industry veteran takes over from Heloise van der Mescht in November
24 August 2021 - 19:50
Insurer Old Mutual has appointed Zureida Ebrahim, a veteran from competitor Momentum, as its COO, with effect from November.
Ebrahim takes over from Heloise van der Mescht, who had been in the role for the past two years, the group said on Tuesday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now